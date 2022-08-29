HBO has extended Francesca Orsi’s contract through 2026, with the executive taking on a new role as executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. The position’s name reflects a change from two years’ prior, when Orsi’s oversight was extended to include the movie division following Len Amato’s departure.

Orsi has been with HBO since 2003, when she began as an executive assistant. She eventually rose through the ranks to co-run the drama series development and programming department in 2016 with David Levine, who ran point on “Westworld” and “True Detective.” The role was president of HBO programming Casey Bloys’ first appointment. In 2019, she became the sole overseer of the division following his exit. A year later, her position was consolidated with the head of drama films programming; her new title more accurately reflects her responsibilities at the company.

“Francesca’s taste, her deep understanding of storytelling and unmatched relationships with some of the best creators working today make her a truly distinguished drama executive,” Bloys, who is Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max, said. “I’m thrilled that Francesca has decided to continue her long and successful career at HBO and that we will continue to work together for years to come.”

Throughout her tenure, Orsi has shepherded series like “Succession,” “Big Little Lies,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Watchmen,” “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria,” “Game of Thrones” and its already successful prequel “House of the Dragon.” She’ll also be taking point on the upcoming shows “The Idol” and “The Last of Us.” On the film side, Orsi oversaw the Emmy-nominated “The Survivor” and “Oslo.”

Deadline first reported the news.