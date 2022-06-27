We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Headed to Comic-Con’s Hall H

”The Sandman“ is another Warner Bros. Discovery show getting a panel in the big arena

| June 27, 2022 @ 12:18 PM

HBO

Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing some big shows to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” is getting a panel in Hall H, it was announced Monday.

Netflix’s “The Sandman” and The CW’s “Riverdale” are also headed to Hall H. “The Sandman” panel will feature a special presentation followed by a Q&A, while the “Riverdale” cast and producers will gather for their finale appearance together at the Con.

Other panels announced for Warner Bros. Discovery’s SDCC slate include a panel with DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee that focuses on the super heroes, anti-heroes and super villains of “Gotham City.”

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Heats Up With Official Poster
Also Read:
‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Heats Up With Official Poster

Adult Swim will host panels for “Smiling Friends,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Rick and Morty” digital spinoff series “The Vindicators,” and “Tuca & Bertie.”

The animated series “Harley Quinn” is also part of the company’s slate. The first two episodes of Season 3 will be played for attendees of that panel.

Additionally, there will be kids and family show panels with information about “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” “Sesame Street Mecha Builders” and the “Looney Tunes Loon-iverse.”

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP