HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Headed to Comic-Con’s Hall H

Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing some big shows to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” is getting a panel in Hall H, it was announced Monday.

Netflix’s “The Sandman” and The CW’s “Riverdale” are also headed to Hall H. “The Sandman” panel will feature a special presentation followed by a Q&A, while the “Riverdale” cast and producers will gather for their finale appearance together at the Con.

Other panels announced for Warner Bros. Discovery’s SDCC slate include a panel with DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee that focuses on the super heroes, anti-heroes and super villains of “Gotham City.”

Adult Swim will host panels for “Smiling Friends,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Rick and Morty” digital spinoff series “The Vindicators,” and “Tuca & Bertie.”

The animated series “Harley Quinn” is also part of the company’s slate. The first two episodes of Season 3 will be played for attendees of that panel.

Additionally, there will be kids and family show panels with information about “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” “Sesame Street Mecha Builders” and the “Looney Tunes Loon-iverse.”