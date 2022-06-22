‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Heats Up With Official Poster

HBO has unveiled the first official poster for the highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon.” The ten-episode prequel drama will debut on Sunday, August 21 on HBO.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. Though the infamous dragon-riding House is best known for its powerful three-century dynasty, the inner workings of their family were arguably even more complex than the Lannisters and Starks put together. Rivalries within the bloodlines and throughout King’s Landing would plant the seeds of the family’s eventual ruin.

No, there likely won’t be any major cameos from familiar faces due to the show’s timeline. But “House of the Dragon” promises to deliver an intricate web of new power players, schemers, warriors, and honorable figures.

The series will see Paddy Considine play King Viserys Targaryen, a warm and decent man who was chosen by the Great Council at Harrenhal to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen. Though as we’ve learned throughout “Game of Thrones,” good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Matt Smith will play King Visery’s fiery younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen. A peerless warrior and dragonrider, Daemon straddles the line between greatness and madness. He will come into conflict with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, who is the king’s first-born child and his controversial choice to succeed him on the Iron Throne.

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Raised in the Red Keep, she possess both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

The rest of the main cast is comprised of Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velayron (known as “The Sea Snake”), Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside Ryan Condal, who is also a writer. “Game of Thrones” veteran director Miguel Sapochnik serves as co-showrunner, executive producer, and director. Sara Hess is an executive producer and writer while Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt are also executive producers.