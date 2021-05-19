HBO Max Sets Launch, Price for Ad-Supported Version

HBO Max will launch its advertiser-supported version during the first week of June, the company announced Wednesday during its upfront presentation.

The new option will also be a few bucks cheaper at $9.99 a month, compared to the $14.99 monthly cost for the ad-free version. The streaming service also promises to have the lightest ad load among all other ad-supported services, which include Peacock, Hulu and Paramount+. For starters, HBO content will remain ad free.

It’s formal name is “HBO Max with Ads.”

The other big change, besides its cheaper price, is that the ad-supported version will not include the theatrical day-and-date premieres from Warner Bros.

“HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service,” said Tony Goncalves, EVP and chief revenue officer for WarnerMedia.

“HBO Max with Ads provides a superior marketing environment, featuring the lightest ad load in the streaming industry, driving engagement with consumers and efficacy for our partners,” said JP Colaco, head of ad sales for WarnerMedia. “Couple that with beloved premium content spanning all genres and audience segments, and we are delivering the best ad offering available in market today.”