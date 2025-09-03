All Elite Wrestling Brings Pay-Per-View Events to HBO Max

All Elite Wrestling’s pay-per-view events are coming to HBO Max.

The move, part of an expansion of AEW’s long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, will kick off with “AEW All Out” on Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

HBO Max users with a base subscription and a supported device can log on to purchase the event, which will be highlighted throughout the app or found in search. Once a purchase is complete, subscribers can find the event under “My Purchases” via the “My Stuff” page on the HBO Max menu. After the event, replays will be exclusively available for six months for purchasers.

Pre-orders for “AEW All Out” launch Friday, with the event available to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. with supported devices for $39.99. Purchase and access to PPV content may vary by subscription provider. All PPV events will be streamed without ads.

Leading into “AEW All Out,” TNT and HBO Max will air “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out” at 2 p.m. ET on Sept. 20, a one-hour live show that will get fans’ adrenaline pumping for the night’s main attraction.

Earlier in the week on Sept. 17, TBS and HBO Max will also air a special live three-hour show from London, Ontario — “September to Remember”— starting at 8 p.m. ET, featuring AEW’s biggest names as they set the stage for the signature pay-per-view event that weekend.

HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. have access to hundreds of hours of AEW content, including weekly telecasts “AEW Dynamite” on TBS and “AEW Collision” on TNT as a live simulcast as well as on demand replays, all AEW pay-per-view special events through the end of 2024, all episodes of “AEW Dynamite” from its first two years, and recent episodes of “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Collision.”

AEW programming has reached more than 11 million fans so far this year across TBS and TNT. “AEW Dynamite” on TBS ranked as Wednesday’s No. 1 cable entertainment program among audiences aged 18 to 49, “AEW Collision” ranks among the top 5 programs in its Saturday time slot among the 18 to 49 year old demographic as well as 18 to 49 year old men.