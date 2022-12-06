The New York ballroom-style competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, TheWrap has confirmed.

In the one-hour reality completion series, vogue dancers represented their houses and battled it out on the stage, going against one another in nine balls that judged on the basis of fashion, style and uniqueness. At the end, the winning house would leave with $100,000. The decision to cancel the show is just one of the several series to come to an end at the streamer.

The judges included Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil and Keke Palmer, with the show’s host being Dashaun Wesley. Megan Thee Stallion served as a judge on the first two seasons. The series won two Emmy awards this year for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Reality Program and a TCA award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming.

The series premiered in 2020, and was produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams. Collins, Williams and Jameel served as executive producers alongside showrunner Josh Greenberg.

Deadline was the first to report the news.