HBO Max Returns to Amazon Prime Video Channels

HBO Max has returned to Prime Video Channels in the United States, the companies announced Tuesday.

Prime customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month directly through the Prime Video app, receiving access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content, including award-winning programming like “House of The Dragon”, “The White Lotus”, “Succession” and “Hacks.”

Additionally, subscribers will receive access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s merged streaming service when it launches next year. Discovery+, which will merge with HBO Max in the spring of 2023, has been on Prime Video Channels since its launch in 2021.

The return of HBO Max comes after the streaming service was dropped from Prime Video channels in September 2021 after failing to reach an agreement to extend the pact. When HBO Max came off of Prime Video Channels, WarnerMedia reported a loss of 5 million subscribers during the quarter that the move happened.

“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” Prime Video vice president Cem Sibay said in a statement. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics’ response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video.”

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette added that the companies’ common goal is to “delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers.”

Under the now merged Warner Brothers Discovery, the company has a total of 94.9 million direct-to-consumer subscribers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ as of the third quarter of 2022.