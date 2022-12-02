Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in December 2022

It’s last call for a number of noteworthy movies leaving HBO Max in December. If you remember “Project Popcorn” – the strategy that saw all 2021 Warner Bros. movies stream on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters – then “Mortal Kombat” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead” will sound familiar. The martial arts reboot and Taylor Sheridan thriller, respectively, will be leaving the streaming service this month.
It’s also final call for Martin Scorsese’s “Bringing Out the Dead,” the extended version of Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” and Edgar Wright’s terrific sci-fi action-comedy “The World’s End” if auteurs are your thing. “Planet Earth” and “Planet Earth II” are also leaving the streaming service soon.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in December 2022.
December 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
December 13
Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)
December 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
December 31
12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)
12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
Africa, 1999
A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Perfect Planet
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet: Seas of Life
Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992
Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)
Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)
Dynasties
Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
Frozen Planet
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Harlem Nights, 1989
Head Office, 1985 (HBO)
Highlander, 1986 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Life,1999
Life Story, 1987
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)
Nature’s Great Events
Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)
Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
Ouija, 2014
Planet Earth
Planet Earth II
Real Steel, 2011
Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)
Romancing The Stone, 1984
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Serengeti
Serengeti II
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)
Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)
Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)
Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)
Switch, 1991 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)
The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965
The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020
The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO
The Mating Game
The Omen, 2006 (HBO)
The Order, 2003 (HBO)
The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Voyagers, 2021
