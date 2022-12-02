Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in December 2022

It’s last call for a number of noteworthy movies leaving HBO Max in December. If you remember “Project Popcorn” – the strategy that saw all 2021 Warner Bros. movies stream on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters – then “Mortal Kombat” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead” will sound familiar. The martial arts reboot and Taylor Sheridan thriller, respectively, will be leaving the streaming service this month.

It’s also final call for Martin Scorsese’s “Bringing Out the Dead,” the extended version of Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” and Edgar Wright’s terrific sci-fi action-comedy “The World’s End” if auteurs are your thing. “Planet Earth” and “Planet Earth II” are also leaving the streaming service soon.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in December 2022.

December 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

December 13

Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)

December 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

December 31

12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)

12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

Africa, 1999

A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Perfect Planet

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet: Seas of Life

Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992

Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)

Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)

Dynasties

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

Frozen Planet

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Harlem Nights, 1989

Head Office, 1985 (HBO)

Highlander, 1986 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Life,1999

Life Story, 1987

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)

Nature’s Great Events

Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Ouija, 2014

Planet Earth

Planet Earth II

Real Steel, 2011

Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)

Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)

Romancing The Stone, 1984

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Serengeti

Serengeti II

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)

Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)

Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)

Switch, 1991 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)

The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965

The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020

The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO

The Mating Game

The Omen, 2006 (HBO)

The Order, 2003 (HBO)

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Voyagers, 2021