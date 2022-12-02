Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in December 2022

A new month means new movies and shows on HBO Max, and December has a lot to offer.

If you didn’t get to catch David O. Russell’s star-studded “Amsterdam” or the heartfelt “The Banshees Of Inisherin” in theaters, December offers up the perfect time to get cozy and watch these new releases on the streamer.

December also ushers in several HBO and HBO Originals, including a docuseries exploring the life of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, as well as new seasons of “Gossip Girl,” “Doom Patrol” and “South Side.”

If you’re craving more “Succession,” try out “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” which also enters the platform this month.

As far as library titles, HBO Max is adding staples like “Gone Girl,” The Purge: Anarchy,“ “Burn After Reading,” “Can’t Hardly Wait,” “The Maze Runner” and hallmarks of the “Hellraiser” film series.

Check out the full list of what’s new on HBO and HBO Max in December 2022 below.

To be announced:

Random Acts of Flyness Season 2 Premiere

Dec. 1

3:10 to Yuma (1957)

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Black Sheep (1996)

Branson (HBO Original Docuseries Premiere)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (1981)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (1984)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over (1982)

The Children Act (2017)

De Palma (2015)

First Reformed (2017)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Gossip Girl (HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room, (2015)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

A Hollywood Christmas (2022)

Hook (1991)

Into the Forest (2015)

Krisha (2015)

The Maze Runner (2014)

My Fellow Americans (1996)

Paradise (Paraíso) (HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Redemption (2013)

Reindeer Games (2000) (Director’s Cut)

The Sea of Trees (2015)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker (HBO Max Original Special Premiere)

Small Town Crime (2017)

Sort Of (HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Street Kings (2008)

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

Trumbo (2015)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

¡Viva Maestro! (2022)

Win Win (2011)

Dec. 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (2016)

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

Dec. 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles) (HBO Max Original Premiere)

Dec. 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere

Dec. 6

Amsterdam (2022)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO Original Docuseries Premiere)

Dec. 8

Doom Patrol (HBO Max Original Season 4 Premiere)

South Side (HBO Max Original Season 3 Premiere)

Dec. 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)

Dec. 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (HBO Original Premiere)

Dec. 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

Dec.13

The Banshees Of Inisherin (2022)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

Dec. 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

Dec. 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio) (HBO Max Original Premiere)

Dec. 16

Martin: The Reunion Special (2022)

Ranch to Table, Season 3

Dec. 22

I Hate Suzie (HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere)

The Head (HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere)

Dec. 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

Dec. 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Dec. 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules