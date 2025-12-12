HBO Max Launches ‘Friends,’ ‘Harry Potter’ and More Themed 24/7 Streaming Channels in US

Select HBO Max users in the U.S. will now have access to theme playlists that offer a continuous feed of curated episodes of IP such as DC, “Harry Potter,” “Friends,” “Sex and the City,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Rick and Morty” and more.

The offering will be available on adult profiles across all subscription tiers under the “channels” rail on the homepage. Users will enter into the stream at the beginning of the episode playing at the time and can use playback controls to scrub backwards or forwards into the next queued episode.

“The experience is designed for moments when users want a steady stream of fan favorites, without having to decide what to watch next,” WBD’s executive vice president of product Liesel Kipp said in a statement. “It offers another effortless way to explore and discover the iconic, robust library HBO Max has to offer.”

The full list of channels available at launch include

Adult Animation: Popular adult animated series from fan favorites to recent hits.

Popular adult animated series from fan favorites to recent hits. The Big Bang Theory: Bazinga! Every nerd-centric episode.

Bazinga! Every nerd-centric episode. DC: Enter the DC Universe featuring your favorite heroes, villains, and sidekicks.

Enter the DC Universe featuring your favorite heroes, villains, and sidekicks. Friends: All 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, all the time.

All 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, all the time. Harry Potter: The 8-film collection plus more from the wizarding world.

The 8-film collection plus more from the wizarding world. Holiday Favorites: It’s always the season.

It’s always the season. Middle-earth: Tolkien’s classic stories come to life across two epic trilogies.

Tolkien’s classic stories come to life across two epic trilogies. Rick and Morty: Every season of the multiverse-spanning adult animation series.

Every season of the multiverse-spanning adult animation series. The Sopranos: All seasons of the legendary HBO Original series and more.

All seasons of the legendary HBO Original series and more. Sex and the City: Hit series about a writer and her friends navigating life and love in New York City and more.

Hit series about a writer and her friends navigating life and love in New York City and more. True Crime: Shocking documentaries ripped straight from the headlines.

Shocking documentaries ripped straight from the headlines. World of Westeros: An epic collection of stories from the Seven Kingdoms

The move comes after HBO Max first launched its live channels feature in December 2024, with a total of six channels available at launch: HBO, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Comedy and HBO Zone.

In September, HBO2 was renamed to HBO Hits, while HBO Signature was changed to HBO Drama and HBO Zone was rebranded to HBO Movies. Additionally, linear multiplex channels MoreMAX was renamed Cinemax Hits, ActionMAX’s name was updated to Cinemax Action and 5starMAX became Cinemax Classics.

In addition to its live channels, HBO Max’s slate of on-demand original programming includes shows such as “I Love LA,” “The Chair Company,” “IT: Welcome to Derry,” and “The Seduction”; documentaries “Alex vs. ARod,” “One to One: John & Yoko,” and “Thoughts & Prayers.”

Upcoming TV projects include new series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “Half Man,” “DTF St.Louis,” and “Lanterns,” plus new seasons of “Industry,” “Hacks,” “The Pitt,” “Euphoria,” and “House of the Dragon.” HBO Max also offers movies from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more, including recent features such as “Weapons” and “The Substance.”