Size Matters: HBO Max and Discovery+ Already Surpass Netflix, Disney in Number of Titles | Chart

by | June 10, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The merged company will only trail Amazon Prime Video in the size of its on-demand library

Does size matter? When it comes to streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery is banking on it, with the new media giant’s content library now matching — even surpassing — its chief rivals in the number of titles offered.

New data from Ampere Analysis shows WarnerMedia and Discovery’s decision to merge last month will give the combined company the second-biggest content library around. To get there, Warner Bros. Discovery will leapfrog both Netflix and the combined catalog of Disney+ and Hulu, both of which fall under Disney’s streaming umbrella.

