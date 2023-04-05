HBO Max ‘It’ Prequel Series Casts Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo and Chris Chalk

Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk and James Remar will star in the”It” prequel series, HBO Max announced on Wednesday.

The Max Original, which was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, currently has the working title of “Welcome to Derry.” Character details have not yet been released.

The Warner Bros. drama serves as a precursor to the Muschietti-directed theatrical films about Stephen King’s killer clown, which starred Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. Muschietti will also direct multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot.

According to the logline, the series “expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti” in 2017’s “It” and 2019’s “It Chapter Two.”



Taylour Paige, an Independent Spirit Award winner for “Zola,” is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Granderson Rochers. She appears opposite Jonathan Majors in Sundance hit “Magazine Dreams.”

Jovan Adepo of “Babylon,” who was Emmy-nominated for the HBO series Watchmen, is represented by Powerline Entertainment, WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Chris Chalk, who plays Paul Drake on HBO’s “Perry Mason,” is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Paradigm Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

James Remar of “Sex and the City” and “The Warriors” fame, is among the all-star casts of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Francis Ford Coppola “Megalopolis.” Hei represented by Gersh Agency and Lighthouse Entertainment.

Logline: Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, “Welcome to Derry” (wt) is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Jason Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also executive produce.