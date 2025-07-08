Max to Change Back to HBO Max on Wednesday

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max will officially rebrand back to HBO Max starting tomorrow, TheWrap has learned.

The name change, which was first announced during its upfront presentation to advertisers in May, is based on refocusing its streaming strategy on “the programming that is working best” — including HBO, box office movies, docuseries, certain reality series and Max originals, as well as deprioritizing other genres that the company says drive less engagement or acquisition.

WBD also was influenced by “changing consumer needs, and the fact that no consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content.”

The company previously said that the changes would begin rolling out this summer, but did not reveal an exact date until now. Unlike when HBO Max initially changed to Max, there will be no required new downloading of apps.

The move has notably prompted jokes at the expense of WBD from both inside and outside of the company. At the upfront, HBO CEO Casey Bloys quipped: “I know you’re all shocked, but the good news is I have a drawer full of stationery from the last time around.”

The move comes ahead of Emmy nominations on July 15 and as Warner Bros. Discovery is preparing to split into two separate publicly-traded companies in 2026.

The studios and streaming business will include Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Games, Tours, Retail and Experiences, as well as studio production facilities in Burbank and Leavesden.

Executives have said that streaming and studios would focus on continuing to scale HBO Max, which is available in 77 markets with launches in the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Italy planned in 2026, and returning the studios business to consistent profitability. The service currently has a total of 122.3 million subscribers globally.

The streaming business is expected to generate at least $1.3 billion in profit by the end of 2025 and reach at least 150 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2026, which it also plans to achieve through strategic distribution partnerships and driving higher penetration of its ad-supported tier. Meanwhile, the studios business is targeting at least $3 billion in annual profit, though a specific timeline for achieving that is unclear.

Meanwhile, global linear networks will include CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, Discovery+ and Bleacher Report (B/R). It will also retain a 20% stake in the studios and streaming business to help reduce its debt.

Executives said they will look to invest in international growth opportunities, elevate its live sports and news offering and grow the digital side of its brands, such as Discovery+ and CNN’s upcoming streaming offering.