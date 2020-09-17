Go Pro Today

‘Raised by Wolves’ Renewed by HBO Max for Season 2

Ridley Scott produced sci-fi series is its most-watched original since launch, streamer says

| September 17, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Raised by Wolves

HBO Max

HBO Max has picked up a second season of the Ridley Scott sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves,” the streamer announced Thursday.

Since its debut on Sept. 3, the series has risen to become HBO Max’s top-performing original series, surpassing shows like Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig’s “Love Life” and the unscripted cooking series “Selena + Chef,” according to the streamer.

The 10-episode show centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a “mysterious, virgin planet,” according to the series description. “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

Also Read: Why HBO Max's Sci-Fi Drama 'Raised by Wolves' Is Just Like 'Little House on the Prairie'

Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah and Ivy Wong star. Scott is an executive producer on the series and directed the first two episodes. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski.

In addition to Scott and Guzikowski, executive producers are David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam.

“When I think of ‘Raised by Wolves’, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of ‘Raised by Wolves’ as a ‘must watch’ show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott. “We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

