HBO has joined the movement of providing users with a year-end overview of everything they watched in 2024, with the launch of the Spotify Wrapped-like campaign “Max Rewind.”

“Your 2024 Rewind is here,” the official Instagram page for Max posted on Thursday. “Open your Max app to see how you spent your year streaming.”

The campaign has been described as a “shareable and colorful lookback” at users’ “watch history and community trends throughout the year,” per reports. Max users with adult profiles will have access to their personal viewing information through in-app notifications from the streamer.

As Max reportedly details, “Each user will be assigned a character according to their watch history and will be given access to a curated collection page of recommendations for each Max character. Other elements that will be shared in the rewind include a subscriber’s top brand and genre, Max’s seasonal title highlights, their viewing pattern and top avatars.”

Its launch follows successful experimentation with the campaign in 2023.

“At Max, we are committed to creating exciting and immersive ways for our subscribers to engage with and discover our expansive content library,” Pepper Chiavacci, senior vice president of Product Management, said in a statement. “Max Rewind is a creative way for our subscribers to celebrate their favorite titles, gain deeper insights into their viewing habits and develop community with other subscribers by sharing their rewinds and watching recommended titles from the collection page.”