HBO Max to Keep 6 Woody Allen Movies to ‘Allow Viewers to Make Their Own Informed Decisions’

HBO says that six Woody Allen films available for streaming on HBO Max will remain on the service after some online called out the streamer for hosting those films alongside the new docuseries “Allen v. Farrow.”

“These titles will remain available in the library to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work,” HBO said in a statement to TheWrap.

“Allen v. Farrow,” which premiered Sunday on HBO and for streaming on HBO Max, examines Dylan Farrow’s accusations of sexual abuse against her adopted father Allen. Others online then noticed that six films, including five starring Mia Farrow, are all available on the streamer. While the films aren’t prominently displayed or promoted, the films available for streaming through HBO Max for those looking for them are “Scoop,” “Broadway Danny Rose,” “Shadows and Fog,” “Radio Days,” “Another Woman” and “September.”

Also Read: Woody Allen's Publisher Says 'Allen v Farrow' Used Audiobook Without Permission

“White privilege is letting Woody Allen keep his films playing on HBO MAX, while now running a documentary about his alleged sexual abuse,” Ernest Media Empire journalist Ernest Owens said in a tweet. “He’s collecting a check, while simultaneously getting exposed on the same platform. Gross.”

“Which one does the algorithm recommend after you watch the docuseries,” another Twitter user said.

Whether films or shows by problematic creators should remain on broadcast or on streaming services is a discussion that has loomed large in the entertainment world, with many acknowledging that films in particular are a collaborative art form, and to erase or censor a movie also removes the work of dozens of other actors and professionals.

“Allen v. Farrow” directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering were also asked about this specific conundrum with HBO Max in an interview with Variety posted Monday, as the film also makes a connection between one of Allen’s most famous films “Manhattan” and Allen’s alleged behavior.

“We talk about that in Episode 4; we go into depth about the decisions people have to make about consuming product. It is something that many people talk about struggling with. And that’s also why we want people to think and reflect on that,” Ziering said. “I think there’s a lot of art out there with complicated biographical backgrounds. We invite people to make their own decisions.”

Also Read: Why 'Allen v. Farrow' Director Focused Only on Dylan Farrow's Account: 'Woody's Story Is Out There'

The series pieces together court documents, interviews and home footage taken by her mother, Mia Farrow, including tapes where her Dylan, then 7, recounts being sexually assaulted by Allen in an attic-like area of her Connecticut house in 1992. The series reexamines Dylan’s account, both as a child and now as an adult, and the high-profile custody battle that erupted between her parents after he became romantically involved with Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

Allen has long denied Dylan’s accusations; he was never charged with a crime after two criminal investigations into the matter. On Sunday, he and Previn put out their own statement about the series, calling it a “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods,” the statement read. “Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.”

“Allen v. Farrow” premiered Sunday night on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes 2-4 will air the following Sundays at the same time.

See some of the Twitter reaction below:

I also asked them about the potential cognitive dissonance of #AllenVFarrow streaming on HBO Max (and HBO) while HBO Max offers five Woody Allen/Mia Farrow collaborations on the streaming service. https://t.co/lrRPReaWl8 pic.twitter.com/ccyDZyQDg0 — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) February 22, 2021

White privilege is letting Woody Allen keep his films playing on HBO MAX, while now running a documentary about his alleged sexual abuse. He's collecting a check, while simultaneously getting exposed on the same platform. Gross. #AllenVFarrow — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 22, 2021

There are presently at least six Woody Allen films on HBO Max, which one does the algorithm recommend after you watch the docuseries? — This Cinematic Life (@Cinematic_Life) February 22, 2021

Gotta say, it's pretty funny that right now, less than a week before the docu-series #AllenVFarrow premieres on HBO, there are six Woody Allen movies available for streaming on HBO Max — and five of them star Mia Farrow. — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) February 16, 2021

@hbomax take down woody allen films immediately. how can this even be a discussion https://t.co/PSfhNeogtB — rhett (@notnotrhett) February 22, 2021

.@HBOMax, producer of the “career ending” Allen v. Farrow doc, also has the following Woody Allen movies available to stream: - Scoop

- Broadway Danny Rose

- Shadows and Fog

- Radio Days

- Another Woman

- September https://t.co/ew0aadM41e — Adam Hunault (@AdamHunault) February 19, 2021