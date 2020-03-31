HBO Pushes ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Premiere to May

HBO has pushed the premiere date for the Mark Ruffalo limited series “I Know This Much Is True” until May 10, the network announced Tuesday.

The drama, based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, was originally slated to premiere on April 27. The decision to delay the premiere comes after HBO said last week that it would postpone the Nicole Kidman-Hugh Grant drama “The Undoing” until later in the year.

Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, “I Know This Much Is True” stars Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, one of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Per HBO, the drama is “a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.”

Also Read: HBO Postpones 'The Undoing' Premiere Until Fall 2020

The cast also includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

Cianfrance and Ruffalo executive produce alongside Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein and Wally Lamb. Jamie Patricof co-executive produces.