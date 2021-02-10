HBO Sets Premiere Date for Kate Winslet Limited Series ‘Mare of Easttown’

HBO has set premiere dates for the Kate Winslet-led limited series “Mare of Easttown.”

The seven-part series “Mare of Easttown” will debut on Sunday, April 18 on HBO and HBO Max. Winslet stars in the series as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

Brad Ingelsby is creator and writer on the series with “The Leftovers'” Craig Zobel directing all episodes. “Mare of Easttown” is a co-production between HBO and independent studio wiip.

In addition to Ingelsby, Zobel and Winslet, executive producers on the project include Gavin O’Conner, wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal and Mayhem Pictures’ Gordon Gray.

The premium cable channel has also slated the Uzo Aduba-led reboot of “In Treatment” for a May debut and earlier on Wednesday announced a March premiere date for the Tina Turner documentary “Tina.”