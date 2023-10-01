Patrick J. Pespas, one of the subjects of the recent HBO documentary series “Telemarketers,” has gone missing. That’s according to the directors of “Telemarketers.”

In a post on X, director Adam Bhala Lough wrote, “Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him.”

Sue is Pespas’ wife.

“Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him,” Lough wrote. “He was last seen in the Easton, PA area. Thank you.”

He was last seen Friday night at 8 p.m., according to the post. Lough notes that Pespas left in his white Ford Mustang and was most likely somewhere in New Jersey.

This is Pat’s white ford mustang – he left in this car. He is most likely somewhere in New Jersey. Please look out for this car. pic.twitter.com/ulPaDaCdvu — Bhala (@AdamBhalaLough) October 1, 2023

Pespas proved to be a dynamic presence in “Telemarketers” as he helped hid telemarketing colleague Sam Lipman-Stern investigate the practice in the telemarketing industry of companies who raise money on behalf of police and other causes, but keep most of the money raised for themselves. Lipman-Stern also posted about Pespas missing.

“Telemarketers” subject Pespas had been one of the top fundraisers for the telemarketing companies he worked for before turning against the industry as part of the documentary’s investigation. While Lipman-Stern filmed, Pespas conducted quirky but sometimes hard-hitting interviews throughout the series and went undercover to document shady telemarketing practices.

Lough recently shared a video message from Pespas, noting that there has been progress in Washington on the telemarketing industry issues that he helped to expose. During the documentary, Pespas was able to meet with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal as he advocated for increased scrutiny of the telemarketing industry.

Both while with the telemarketing company and later, Pespas had struggled with heroin addiction. He asserts in the documentary that he had gotten clean in recent years from heroin.

Writing about Pespas missing for Barstool Sports, John Rich wrote, “I’ve been around addicts, and have been an addict long enough myself to know that you never really know when someone is _actually _telling you the truth about being clean. It’s a f–king war. I say that to say it’s not necessarily uncommon for a person with a history of drug abuse to go missing out the blue. It’s sad, but it’s true. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s off the rails. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s in bad shape. It might just mean he doesn’t want to be around people right now. All we really know is that we don’t know where he is.”

Lough shared this recent photo of Pespas with his wife Pat:

Anyone with information on Pespas’ whereabouts has been asked to contact findpatpespas@gmail.com.