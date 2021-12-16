HBO Renews Unscripted ‘We’re Here’ for Season 3

“We’re Here” is gearing up for another go-around on HBO.

On Thursday, the cable network announced it had renewed the unscripted series that follows Eureka O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela as they visit small town America, for a third season.

The show follows the three queens as they visit small towns and create one-night-only shows, where they each turn a local resident into a drag queen for a performance that usually ends with smiles, joy and happy tears. As the Queens visit the locales, they help create conversation regarding LGBTQIA+ issues.

“Part of the magic of ‘We’re Here’ is that even though it takes place in small towns, the series has had an incredibly inspiring ripple effect that goes way beyond those communities,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO programming, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to another season where we can continue to inspire and showcase some fierce drag!”

“We are thrilled to be a part of HBO’s continued commitment to LGBTQ+ storytelling,” Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, co-creators and executive producers of “We’re Here,” said in a statement. “We are honored to continue to fight for equality and celebrate the many unsung heroes and allies across the country.”

Season 2 was directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. Series producers include Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela).

Eureka, Bob and Shangela are all alums of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Bob won Season 8. Eureka competed on two seasons of “Drag Race” (9 and 10), and Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” where they were the runner-up for the crown. Shangela competed on seasons 2 and 3, and on Season 3 of “All-Stars.”