HBO’s ‘Fake Famous’ Doc Turns Random People Into Influencers – Watch the Trailer (Video)

HBO has released the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming documentary “Fake Famous,” which explores the world of social media influencers by turning nobodies into internet-famous somebodies.

Directed and produced by tech journalist Nick Bilton, the documentary follows three Angelenos — aspiring actress Dominique, fashion designer Chris and real estate assistant Wylie — who attempt to become influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to boost engagement on their posts.

According to HBO, “the newly made influencers discover both the wonders and costs of this unlikely, immersive lifestyle.”

The documentary also features interviews with New York Times technology reporter Taylor Lorenz, Liz Eswein of the hugely popular @newyorkcity Instagram account, Bloomberg technology reporter Sarah Frier and Justine Bateman, author of “Fame: The Hijacking of Reality.”

“Fake Famous” premieres Tuesday, Feb. 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

It is produced by HBO Documentary Films in association with Consolidated Documentaries Bilton is writer, director and producer. Annabelle Dunne and Mary Recine also serve as producers, alongside executive producer Graydon Carter and Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez for HBO.