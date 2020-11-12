As the Masters kick off on Thursday, HBO has debuted the trailer for “Tiger,” a two-part documentary film that goes deep into Tiger Woods’ life and especially his relationship with his late father Earl Woods.

In the teaser trailer, Earl Woods talks intimately and emotionally about his gift to his son and how he hopes he will become a humanitarian to go beyond the game of golf. The film explores the world-class golfer’s rise, fall and comeback and the drama surrounding Woods’ sex scandal that has forever altered his game and his world.

“Please forgive me but sometimes I get very emotional when I talk about my son,” Earl Woods says in the trailer. “He will transcend this game and bring to the world a humanitarianism which has never been known before. This is my treasure. Please accept it and use it wisely.”

“Tiger” will debut on HBO in January 2021 and includes new, revealing interviews with people who know Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams, golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo, Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel, Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr, as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of Woods’ sex scandal. Uchitel breaks her silence in the film with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.

Matthew Heineman (“Cartel Land,” “The Boy From Medellín”) and Matthew Hamachek direct “Tiger,” which comes from HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects.

Alex Gibney is executive producing the film alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict.

Check out the trailer for “Tiger” here and above.