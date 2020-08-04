Hear Helen Reddy Roar in First Trailer for Biopic ‘I Am Woman’ (Video)

The biopic “I Am Woman” tells the story of Australian singer Helen Reddy and the song that served as a feminist anthem for the women’s liberation movement, and the inspiring trailer for the film will make you roar.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars in “I Am Woman” as Reddy, which follows her journey from being a single mom in the late ’60s who comes to New York and works to smash through the patriarchy to become a platinum recording artist. The first trailer shows Reddy getting paid less than the men in her own band and being turned away by male record executives, only for her to push back and prove she’s a star.

“Did it ever occur to you men to ask women what they want to listen to,” Reddy poses to one male gatekeeper who asks if she’s heard of The Beatles. “This is more than just a song to me.”

“I Am Woman” specifically delves into Reddy’s friendship with legendary rock journalist Lillian Roxon (Danielle Macdonald) and her talent manager Jeff Wald (Evan Peters), who becomes not only her partner but also her husband and relocates her family to California. The film shows how Reddy’s increased fame and her position in becoming a voice for women’s rights puts added pressure on those relationships and forces Reddy to take control of her own destiny.

Unjoo Moon (“The Zen of Bennett”) directs the film that was written by Emma Jensen. Rosemary Blight and Unjoo Moon produced. “I Am Woman” premiered at Toronto last year, and the film’s premiere also came with a performance from Reddy’s own granddaughter.

“I Am Woman” will now open digitally and in theaters on Sept. 11 from Quiver Distribution. Check out the first trailer above.