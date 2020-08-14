Weezer’s latest music video sees them auditioning to be the opening act for none other than Wyld Stallyns, the band fronted by Bill S. Preston and Ted Theodore Logan in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

Their new song “Beginning of the End” is just one track on a soundtrack album in support of the film, which also features songs by Cold War Kids, Mastodon, FIDLAR, Lamb of God and a few originals by Wyld Stallyns themselves.

Weezer’s track, which you can hear above, is about overcoming insecurity and taking the stage even though you’re “so scared,” and it fits well with the themes of “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which grapples with the two heroes still working to fulfill their rock and roll destiny even decades after they went on their excellent adventure and bogus journey.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if Weezer or some of these other musical acts make cameos in the film as part of Bill and Ted’s latest musical journey through time and space.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” reunites stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves alongside a cast that includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Wyld Stallyns have two original songs on the soundtrack, including the title track “Face the Music,” which features Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott and Tunde Adjuah, and the hilariously titled anthem “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” opens August 28 in theaters and on demand. Check out the full soundtrack track list below, which will also be released by 10k Projects on Aug. 28.

Watch the video above.