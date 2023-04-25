A collaboration between the Weeknd and Drake wasn't real — but AI brought it to life.

April 25, 2023

Trying to take down computer-generated tracks is a remix of a failed strategy from the Napster days

“Heart on My Sleeve,” TikTok creator Ghostwriter’s recent AI-generated riff on the Weeknd and Drake, understandably upped the ante of angst in the music industry. It threw off vibes of the original, “bad” Napster that pillaged musicians and decimated the music business back in the day. 

Here we go again, more than two decades later. Spotify and other streaming services took down the “Fake Drake” track. But “Heart on My Sleeve” still proliferates across the Internet. And if there’s one thing we learned from bad Napster, whac-a-mole take-down and litigation strategies can’t turn back the clock on disruptive new technologies. Only open-minded acceptance and innovation can. 

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

