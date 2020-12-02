There’s a lot to be shocked by when it comes to the religious UFO cult Heaven’s Gate, but one of the oft-forgotten aspects was the mass-castration cult members willingly took part in.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming HBO Max docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults,” a former member explains why he wanted to be the first person to undergo the procedure despite the fact that it was to be performed by a former nurse in a non-medical facility. “It’s terribly human,” he says regarding his reasoning. Watch the clip above.

“As someone who was so deeply entrenched into the cult for so long, Sawyer’s insight into the group and pivotal moments such as this are key throughout the documentary,” Ross Dinerstein, executive producer on the series, said in a statement. “Not only was he present for these moments, he was typically at the center, playing a major role. In each episode, he completely opens up about his time with Heaven’s Gate, the thought process and motives behind the cult’s actions and many intricacies that haven’t yet been shared publicly.”

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is a four-part series described as a “thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon, ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern New Age religion forever.”

All four episodes of the series will debut on HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. PT.

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is a Max Original produced by CNN Original Studios and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel (“Gleason”), the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein (“The Innocent Man”) and Shannon Riggs, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Studios, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney and Erik Diehn executive producing for the digital media company Stitcher (“Heaven’s Gate” podcast, “Sold in America” podcast).