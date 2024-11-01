Watch Heidi Klum Transform Into E.T. for Her Annual Halloween Bash | Video

Heidi Klum has long reigned as the Queen of Halloween, and this year was no different. For her annual party, she completely transformed into E.T., as created by Steven Spielberg. And now she’s showing fans exactly how she did it.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday morning, Klum explained her inspiration for the costume, writing “As a nine year old in Germany, E.T. introduced me to the idea that there’s life outside planet earth. So for the last year, we all put our heads together to figure out how to put my own stamp on such an iconic character.”

In the footage, we see Klum enter a makeup studio to begin the process of turning into the alien, first figuring out exactly how much she’ll be able to move, and how she’ll have to do it.

“I might wear a diaper, should I?” the model asks. In the end, she decides that yes, a diaper is necessary, given how much she needs to void her bladder.

Together, Klum and her husband — who she thanks profusely in the post for “being the best sport and always dressing up with me year after year” — get suited up, before the makeup process begins.

Can you spot their eyes? Hint: they’re in the aliens’ neck. You’ve been warned.

“I know E.T. wanted to go home, but I hope that if the movie took place in 2024 that my favorite extra terrestrial would come to my party instead,” Klum added to her post.

You can watch the full transformation in the video above.