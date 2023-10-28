Heidi Klum is known for pulling off unbelievable (and unpredictable) Halloween costumes. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s airing of “The Tonight Show,” Klum revealed a few details about this year’s ensemble.

She teased, “It’s gonna be gigantic, and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan, which is very hard to do, by the way.”

Fallon’s interest was piqued. As audience members laughed, he asked, “Are you a Transformer? Like an 18-wheeler?” in reference to Optimus Prime. As Klum stumbled over her words, he added, “Like a robot? A giant truck robot.”

“I guessed it,” he added triumphantly.

“No, you didn’t,” Klum replied.

The model has been throwing her annual Halloween party since 2000, when she dressed as a dominatrix, sporting accessories that also drew comparisons to Hot Topic employees.

Other costumes of note have included 2001’s turn as Lady Godiva (complete with a live horse), 2008’s take as Kali, the Hindu goddess, 2011’s reveal as a human body (laid out on a stretcher without skin), 2018’s “Shrek”-themed costume, and 2021’s mom of the dead zombie outfit.

Last year, Klum pulled off perhaps her most incredible transformation yet when she arrived to her party dressed as a very realistic, very gigantic worm.

Watch the interview with Fallon in the video above!