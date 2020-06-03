Helen Hoehne, Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros Join HFPA Board of Directors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced its Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 term on Wednesday, adding members Helen Hoehne and Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros to the board.

Meher Tatna (Chair), Luca Celada, Yoram Kahana and Tina Johnk Christensen were re-elected after serving last term. Anke Hoffmann and Diederik van Hoogstraten were replaced.

Barbara de Oliveira Pinto and Kristien Gijbels were announced as the credentials committee. Lorenzo Soria will continue his stint as president of the organization, while Ali Sar, Janet R. Nepales and Ruben V. Nepales will remain in their posts as vice president, treasurer and executive secretary, respectively. Each term is two years.

Soria was announced as president last year. For the two years prior, he served as chairman of the board.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was founded in 1943 by a group of entertainment journalists representing world media. The HFPA also puts on the annual Golden Globe Awards which gives out awards to the best motion picture and television projects of the year.

Members of the HFPA represent 56 countries.