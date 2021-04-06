Helen Mirren to Star as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Biopic

Helen Mirren will star in a new biopic called “Golda” as Israel’s legendary and only female Prime Minister, Golda Meir.

Guy Nattiv, an Israeli director and Oscar winner for the short film “Skin,” will direct the film from a screenplay by “Florence Foster Jenkins” writer Nicholas Martin, who will also produce alongside Michael Kuhn.

“Golda” focuses on the intensely dramatic and high-stake responsibilities and decisions that Meir – also known as the “Iron Lady of Israel” – faced during the Yom Kippur War. Here’s the full synopsis:

On October 6th, 1973, under cover of darkness, on Israel’s holiest day and during the month of Ramadan, the combined forces of Egypt, Syria, and Jordan began a surprise attack on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. Outnumbered and outgunned, Golda Meir confronts the immediate, clear and present danger of a ticking time bomb that she hoped never to face. Surrounded, isolated, and frustrated by the infighting of her all-male cabinet, with little hope of rescue, one woman is in a race against time to save millions of lives on both sides of the conflict.

Embankment will represent international sales on “Golda” with CAA Media Finance and ICM jointly handling the domestic rights. Production hopes to begin in October.

“As someone who was born during the Yom Kippur War, I am honored to tell this fascinating story about the first and only woman to ever lead Israel. Nicholas Martin’s brilliant script dives into Golda’s final chapter as the country faces a deadly surprise attack during the holiest day of the year, a core of delusional generals undermining Golda’s judgment, all the while undergoing secret treatments for her illness. I could not be more excited to work with the legendary Miss Mirren to bring this epic, emotional and complex story to life,” Nattiv said in a statement.

Nattiv is the second Israeli ever to win an Oscar for his short film “Skin,” which he then developed into a full-length feature starring Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga and Danielle Macdonald.

Helen Mirren will next be seen in “F9” and in Lionsgate’s “White Bird,” and she recently joined the cast of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Mirren is represented by CAA. Guy Nattiv and Nicholas Martin are represented by ICM Partners. Nattiv is also represented by ADD Content Agency (Israel) and Cohen Gardner LLP.