Helena Bonham Carter Embodies British Soap Opera Icon in PBS’ Masterpiece Series ‘Nolly’ (Photo)

The ITV Studios show from Russell T. Davies has found its U.S. home, with an airdate on PBS to come

| January 17, 2023 @ 2:00 PM
Helena Bonham Carter in "Nolly" / Masterpiece on PBS

Helena Bonham Carter embodies British soap opera star Noele “Nolly” Gordon in the forthcoming three-part drama series hailing from “Doctor Who” showrunner and “It’s a Sin” creator Russell T. Davies. The ITV Studios production that has found its U.S. home on Masterpiece on PBS, with an airdate to be announced.

“Nolly,” which was announced back in late 2021, marks the first production from Nicola Shindler’s new production company Quay Street Productions. The multi-BAFTA TV Award winner was an executive producer on “It’s a Sin” and “Queer as Folk.”

Carter, known for her roles in “The Crown,” “Harry Potter” and “The King’s Speech,” will portray one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. Billed as a “bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, ‘Nolly’ is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Gordon’s most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon.”

The two-time Oscar nominee was recently seen in Netflix’s “The Crown” Season 5 as Princess Margaret, as well as the streamer’s “Enola Holmes 2.” Her other credits include “Ocean’s Eight,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Cinderella,” “Les Misérables,” “Dark Shadows,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Fight Club,” “Corpse Bride” and more.

