‘Hell, Ink & Water: The Art of Mike Mignola’ Tracks the Hellboy Creator’s Evolution | Exclusive Art

The artist tells TheWrap how his new art book and gallery show are introducing his work to a whole new world

Art showing three skeleton nurses and a giant anatomically correct heart in the background.
An image from Mike Mignola's "Hell, Ink & Water." (Courtesy IDW)

Mike Mignola knows that there’s one thing people will always think of when they think of his work.

“I have a one-sentence bio: Mike Mignola, the creator of ‘Hellboy,’” the comic book writer/artist quipped in an interview with TheWrap. “So everything beyond ‘Hellboy’ feels like just me getting to play. I’m super lucky in that after all these years — I mean, 40 years of doing comics — my favorite thing to do is still to sit at the drawing table and draw all day.”

That’s despite Mignola now considering himself semi-retired, having completed the epic story of “Hellboy” over his many years as a comic creator. Both “Hellboy” art and more of Mignola’s work is now on display in the artist’s first-ever gallery show, running at the Philippe Labaune Gallery in New York City through New York Comic-Con next month. The artist called the city his “favorite town.”

“The idea of having a gallery show in New York City is a really big deal,” Mignola said. “It’s been a really long time since I had an event coming up that felt, not like everything is riding on this, but that it has the potential to change the way I look at the future. It’s because of the paintings, finding out if there’s a market for that kind of stuff, finding out if doing more things like gallery shows is a possibility.”

Read Next
Cormac McCarthy's Survival Tale 'The Road' Returns in a Graphic Novel Interpretation | Exclusive Preview

Mignola is also releasing a new book from IDW, which contains all of the pieces being shown in the exhibition.

“I don’t think of it as an art book,” he said. “I think of it as the catalog for the gallery show. And I didn’t know that we were going to have an art book or a gallery catalog, but it made it much easier to let these paintings go, because I was very precious about the paintings, because I haven’t done a lot of them and I did them just for me.”

“Some of them are my favorite things I’ve ever done. And here at the house, they were just going to be sitting on a shelf, so the idea of selling them … It was like, yeah, but if I have a picture of them, so I could look at them and say, ‘Oh, look, I did that.’ So that made it possible to let the paintings go, assuming anyone wants them,” Mignola continued. “So to be in a room with 160-some-odd pieces of your best work? It’s pretty exciting. I honestly cannot wait to get in there and see what it looks like.”

One thing that makes the work on display so special is that Mignola hasn’t made the transition many other modern comic book creators have to producing their work digitally — and he’s thankful he’s never had to.

Giant lizard Godzilla fights smaller figures as he bursts forth from the pavement in the image on the left, including one attacker in a biplane and another in a futuristic yet retro flying vehicle. On the right side, Godzilla's ominous face is seen impressionistically looking over a large estate on fire below.
Read Next
Godzilla Takes on the Great Gatsby and Sherlock Holmes in 'Monsterpiece Theatre' Comic | Exclusive

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve looked at artwork that … ‘Oh, I want to buy that,’ — somebody says, ‘Well, it doesn’t exist,’” Mignola lamented.

But the art in this exhibition are very much real, tangible pieces that exist in the real world. You can view these items as part of the gallery exhibition or in the new book, “Hell, Ink & Water: The Art of Mike Mignola” from publisher IDW.

Check out exclusive glimpses of the new book and exhibition, below:

A split image; on the left is an illustration with the text "BOWLING WITH CORPSES" on top, with subtitle "& OTHER STRANGE TALES FROM LANDS UNKNOWN." The illustration shows a figure holding a skull, a skeleton in an off-white robe, a giant bat, a clock with a pile of bones, and what looks like a large home. On the right is a closeup of a man with light-toned skin, a bald head and a gray beard.
Read Next
'Hellboy' Creator Mike Mignola Launches 'Bowling With Corpses' Anthology, 'Lands Unknown' Comic Universe | Exclusive

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.