‘Hellboy’ Director Neil Marshall Sets Horror-Action Film ‘The Lair’

“Hellboy” director Neil Marshall has found his next film, a horror-action thriller called “The Lair” that he wrote and will direct and produce.

Highland Film Group will introduce “The Lair” to buyers at the American Film Market. Casting is underway, and the plan is for the film to start principal photography in Spring 2021.

“The Lair” sees Marshall returning to his horror roots and is the story of a Royal Air Force pilot on her final flight mission when her jet is shot down over one of the most dangerous rebel strongholds of Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons — half-human, half-alien and hungry for human flesh — are awakened. The woman barely escapes but unknowingly, tracks the creatures known as Ravagers back to a US army base.

Marshall will produce “The Lair,” as will Scarlett Productions Ltd.

“If ‘The Reckoning’ was a gothic drama in testament to the power and resilience of women, then ‘The Lair; is my true return to full blooded horror and intense genre action in the style of ‘Dog Soldiers,’ ‘The Descent’ and ‘Doomsday.’ I’m making something scary as hell, pulse pounding and great fun. This is a crowd pleaser. An adrenaline pumping roller-coaster ride. Spectacular and loud; inspired by classic genre movies like Aliens, Predator and The Thing and their incredible use of practical creature FX. Featuring a new breed of screen terror, ‘The Lair’ will be a snarling, ravenous beast of a movie. I’m going to get my hands bloody making this one!” Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall is engaged to actress Charlotte Kirk, the woman at the center of the oustings of Ron Meyer and Kevin Tsujihara, and TheWrap earlier reported that he was accused of trying to extort NBCUniversal’s Meyer. Marshall has denied those accusations. Kirk also starred in his most recent film “The Reckoning.”