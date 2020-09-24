Superman actor Henry Cavill says in a new interview that he is “not shooting anything additional” for the Zack Snyder cut of 2017’s “Justice League.”

“Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done,” Cavill said in an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub while promoting “Enola Holmes.” “Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me…I’m now just watching the party.”

Despite initial reports suggesting otherwise, Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will contain brand new footage after all. The director will be conducting a week of additional filming with the main cast of the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap on Wednesday.

Also Read: 'Justice League' Star Ray Fisher Went on Twitter Attack After Getting Cameo Offer in 'The Flash' (Exclusive)

The so-called “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” will be a 4-hour-long, episodic presentation on HBO MAX, created with a budget of around $70 million. And while initial reporting held that no additional filming would occur and new material would largely consist of special effects work, that clearly has changed.

“Justice League” underwent a lot of changes during its original production, most notably when Snyder abruptly exited the movie during post-production, just months ahead of its November 2017 release date. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon was subsequently hired to “finish” the film for Snyder in time for that date, but instead he ended up overseeing extensive reshoots intended to drastically change the story — again, while still gunning for its original release date.

The end result was a film that released on time, but both under-performed at the box office and received a critical drubbing, particularly for half-baked special effects, for instance how obvious it was that Henry Cavill shot a bunch of scenes as Superman with the mustache that he grew for another movie. Soon after, disappointed fans organized a campaign organized around the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, intended to convince Warner Bros. to greenlight a release closer to whatever it was Snyder intended.

The effort paid off in May when Warner Bros. announced that Snyder would return to oversee a new cut for release in 2021 on HBO MAX. And while plot details remain vague, Snyder said in July that his version of the 2017 film will contain nothing from Joss Whedon’s reshoots.