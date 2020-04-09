Henry Golding Drama ‘Monsoon’ Acquired by Strand Releasing

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Monsoon,” a drama in the English and Vietnamese language that stars Henry Golding, the distributor announced Thursday.
“Monsoon” comes from director Hong Khaou and Protagonist Pictures and made its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival last June. Strand Releasing is planning a fall release for the film. Peccadillo will release the film in the UK later this year.
“Monsoon” stars Golding as Kit, a young British man of Vietnamese descent who returns to Saigon to scatter his mother’s ashes. Along the journey, Kit meets estranged family members who help him recall his past, and he later falls for an American man named Lewis (Parker Sawyers), whose father fought in the Vietnam War.
“We’re so thrilled to be working with Protagonist Pictures again, and especially to follow up with Hong’s latest effort which is such a beautifully crafted and personal film for Hong,” Marcus Hu, co-president of Strand Releasing, said in a statement. Strand also released Khaou’s previous film, “Lilting,” his directorial debut that starred Ben Whishaw.
The deal was negotiated by Jon Gerrans, co-president of Strand Releasing, and George Hamilton, head of sales of Protagonist Pictures. Paradigm co-represented the film with Protagonist Pictures.
The “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Golding recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” and Paul Feig’s “Last Christmas.” Golding next stars in the upcoming Paramount action film “Snake Eyes” based on the Hasbro character.
Sawyers starred as the young Barack Obama in the Sundance competition film, “Southside With You.”
Variety first reported the news of the acquisition.
It's a near-impossible feat to capture the hearts and minds of moviegoers when you're not a big-name star. But this fresh crop of film talent has managed to do just that. TheWrap has deemed the following performers worthy of the distinction of breakout movie stars of 2018.
Storm Reid
The 15-year-old actress starred in Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" and, quite frankly, stole the show. Overall, the film disappointed critics, but many praised Reid's performance as Meg Murray.
She is currently filming DuVernay's TV mini series "Central Park Five."
Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz has a multitude of credits to her name, including "Easy" and "Atlanta," but 2018 was really Beetz's time to shine. She starred as the badass heroine Domino in "Deadpool 2" and as Angie in the Sundance movie "Dead Pigs." She also has a promising year ahead, starring in films like "The Joker" and "Pale Blue Dot."
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Elsie Fisher
Fisher has had roles in 2013's "Despicable Me 2" and the TV series "Raising Hope," but the 15-year-old has been gaining recognition for her role in Bo Burnham's "Eighth Grade," which first premiered at Sundance. At the 2018 Gotham Awards, she won the Breakthrough Actor award for her role. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her work in the film.
Getty Images
Henry Golding
Henry Golding's first movie was this year's "Crazy Rich Asians," which catapulted him into stardom. Since then, he's snagged roles opposite Blake Lively in Paul Feig's "A Simple Favor" as well as the director's "Last Christmas," costarring Emilia Clarke. Before his role in "Crazy Rich Asians," he was a Malaysian television host.
Getty Images
Letitia Wright
The British-Guyanese actress received accolades for her role in the "Black Mirror" episode "Black Museum" last year, but Letitia Wright is now a household name due to her role as Shuri in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War." She will next star in the fourth "Avengers" movie as well as "Guava Island."
Getty Images
Awkwafina
For most "Crazy Rich Asians" fans, Awkwafina's Peik Lin was their favorite character. Not only did she star in a film that became a huge cultural moment for the world, but she also had a role in "Ocean's Eight" alongside some of the most powerful women in Hollywood: mainly, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling. She first dabbled in music and had supporting roles in films like "Neighbors 2."
Getty Images
Kiki Layne
From starring in "Chicago Med" to several TV movies, Layne has made her mark in Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk," in which she is obviously the breakout.
Getty Images
John David Washington
Denzel Washington's son had quite a stellar year. Apart from being a recurring character on Dwayne Johnson's HBO series "Ballers," he starred in "Monsters and Men," "Monster," "The Old Man & The Gun" and "BlacKkKlansman," for which he is up for serious awards contention. Most recently, he nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for his role.
Getty Images
Millicent Simmonds
The 15-year-old actress starred in last year's "Wonderstruck" but this year she had her breakthough moment in John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place," a film that has been thrust into the awards race. She was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award.
Getty Images
Andi Matichak
Andi Matichak has had roles here and there, but she became a name when she starred in Blumhouse Productions' "Halloween" sequel opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in October. She will next star in a horror thriller alongside Joel Courtney titled "Replicate."
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Joe Alwyn
Alwyn first starred in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" two years ago, but this year should be considered his breakout. Not only did he star in "Operation Finale," but he also starred in three big awards contenders: "The Favourite," "Boy Erased" and "Mary Queen of Scots." Next year, he will star in "Harriet" opposite Janelle Monae and Cynthia Erivo.
Getty Images
It's a near-impossible feat to capture the hearts and minds of moviegoers when you're not a big-name star. But this fresh crop of film talent has managed to do just that. TheWrap has deemed the following performers worthy of the distinction of breakout movie stars of 2018.