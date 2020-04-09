Henry Golding Drama ‘Monsoon’ Acquired by Strand Releasing

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Monsoon,” a drama in the English and Vietnamese language that stars Henry Golding, the distributor announced Thursday.

“Monsoon” comes from director Hong Khaou and Protagonist Pictures and made its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival last June. Strand Releasing is planning a fall release for the film. Peccadillo will release the film in the UK later this year.

“Monsoon” stars Golding as Kit, a young British man of Vietnamese descent who returns to Saigon to scatter his mother’s ashes. Along the journey, Kit meets estranged family members who help him recall his past, and he later falls for an American man named Lewis (Parker Sawyers), whose father fought in the Vietnam War.

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Protagonist Pictures again, and especially to follow up with Hong’s latest effort which is such a beautifully crafted and personal film for Hong,” Marcus Hu, co-president of Strand Releasing, said in a statement. Strand also released Khaou’s previous film, “Lilting,” his directorial debut that starred Ben Whishaw.

The deal was negotiated by Jon Gerrans, co-president of Strand Releasing, and George Hamilton, head of sales of Protagonist Pictures. Paradigm co-represented the film with Protagonist Pictures.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Golding recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” and Paul Feig’s “Last Christmas.” Golding next stars in the upcoming Paramount action film “Snake Eyes” based on the Hasbro character.

Sawyers starred as the young Barack Obama in the Sundance competition film, “Southside With You.”

Variety first reported the news of the acquisition.