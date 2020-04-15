Her Campus to Host Live, Virtual College Graduation for Class of 2020

Large gatherings have been canceled for weeks now after the coronavirus pandemic radically altered the American way of life and sequestered people inside their homes, but media brand Her Campus still wants seniors to be able to graduate college with some sort of ceremony.

On May 15 at 12 p.m. ET, commencement speakers will give addresses and musicians will perform on ImStillGraduating.com. (The site currently displays a “save the date” reminder.) There will be giveaways and shoutouts to make it as close to a real party as possible for the class of 2020 graduates and their families watching at home.

“Our mission has always been to support and serve college students, and now more than ever, we recognize a need for togetherness, community, and celebration around this pivotal milestone in college students’ lives,” said Her Campus Media co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Stephanie Kaplan Lewis in a statement. “Many things may be out of our control right now, but it won’t stop us from ringing in the class of 2020’s graduation in a meaningful way.”

In conjunction with the #ImStillGraduating initiative, Aussie Hair Care and Her Campus are launching a competition called “Roo Crew Business Plan Competition” with the goal of awarding grants to “20 in 2020” Gen Z women to support their personal start-ups and passion projects.

“Having started Her Campus as students ourselves, we understand better than anyone the huge impact that early support from an industry leader can mean for your business,” said Windsor Hanger Western, Her Campus Media’s co-founder, president and publisher.