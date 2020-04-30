‘Hercules’ Live-Action Film in Development at Disney, Russo Brothers Producing

Disney is going zero to hero as the studio is in the works on a live-action adaptation of “Hercules,” tapping “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” writer Dave Callaham to write the screenplay, with the Russo Brothers attached to produce, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for “Avengers: Endgame,” will produce through their AGBO banner the adaptation of the 1997 animated film, a retelling of the classic Greek myth of Hercules.

No casting has been set.

The movie shows Hercules, the son of the God Zeus, growing up on Earth as a human but gifted with superhuman strength as he works to become a true hero and stop an evil plot by the lord of the Underworld, Hades, to release four monstrous titans to wreak havoc on the world.

The animated “Hercules” starred Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan and the late Rip Torn along with Bobcat Goldthwait, Hal Holbrook, Matt Frewer, Samantha Eggar, Josh Keaton and Paul Shaffer. The film grossed $252.7 million and was nominated for an Oscar for the original song “Go the Distance.”

While the original film included a variety of songs, particularly in the form of five musical muses who help narrate the film’s action, it’s unclear if the remake will be a musical or incorporate the original songs. Though there has been a lot of fan rumors and speculation about the project for weeks, in part after Ariana Grande performed a version of “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” during a recent Disney singalong special.

Disney’s next live-action remake is the equally action-heavy “Mulan,” and the studio is also in the works on a remake of “Robin Hood,” which is planned for Disney+.

Callaham is the writer who created “The Expendables” characters and wrote the screenplay for the first film. He also wrote the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” for Warner Bros. and the recent “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” for Sony.

The Russo brothers recently produced the Chris Hemsworth Netflix action film “Extraction” through their AGBO banner.

