“Aurora,” the once fictional album imagined by Taylor Jenkins Reid in her best-selling novel “Daisy Jones & the Six” has come to life with 11 of the 25 original songs written for Prime Video’s TV show adaptation. Blake Mills and Tony Berg reimagined songs Reid listed in the back of her book for “Aurora,” enlisting collaborators like Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and more to write and record the album.

But in addition to the original Daisy Jones & the Six songs, classic 70s rock and roll hits like Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” and The Byrds’ “Goin’ Back” set the scene for the collision of Daisy Jones and rock band The Six, who rocket to fame together, echoing the dynamic of Fleetwood Mac, Civil Wars and The Eagles to name a few.

Here are all the songs in “Daisy Jones & the Six”:

Intro Song:

“Dancing Barefoot” by Patti Smith

Track 1: “Come and Get It”

“All Alone (I Sit & Cry)” by Violet Hall

“Incense & Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock

“Goin’ Back” by The Byrds

“House of the RIsing Sun” covered by The Dunne Brothers

“⅗ of a Mile in 10 Seconds” by Jefferson Airplane

“Susie Q” covered by The Dunne Brothers

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)” by R/ Rex

“Have Love Will Travel” covered by The Dune Brothers

“Different Drum” by The Stone Poneys and Linda Ronstadt (sung by Riley Keough)

“Goin’ Back” by Carole King

“Over/Under” sung by Kane Ritchotte, Malcolm McRae and Z Berg (performed by The Winters)

“Stumbled on Sublime” sung by Jake Etheridge (stolen from Daisy by Wyatt Stone)

“By Myself” performed by Riley Keough, written by Blake Mills

“I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King

Track 2: “I’ll Take You There”

“Trouble No More” by The Allman Brothers Band

“I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home” by Grand Funk Railroad

“Look Me in The Eye” sung by James Petralli, written by Blake Mills, Jason Boesel and Taylor Gold Smith (performed by The Dunne Brothers)

“Flip the Switch” sung by James Petralli and Maddy Baltor, written by Blake Mills and Jason Boesel (performed by The Dunne Brothers)

“A Song For You” covered by Simone Jackson

“Two Against Three” sung by Riley Keough, written by Blake Mills

“Second Time For Me” by Puglsey Munion

“Silver Nail” sung by James Petralli, written by Blake Mills, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Matt Sweeney (performed by The Six)

“Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield

“I Saw the Light” by Todd Rundgren

“Nobody Needs” sung by Nicki Bluhm and James Petralli, written by Blake Mills and Chris Weisman (performed by Daisy Jones)

Track 3: “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

“Nobody Needs” sung by Nicki Bluhm and James Petralli, written by Blake Mills and

“Let’s Dance” by Family Plann

“Naturally” by HP Riot

“Will It Go Round in Circles” by Billy Preston

“One Happy Christmas” by Tammy Wynnette

“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” performed by Sam Claflin, Blake Mills and Madison Cunningham

We will update this playlist as the rest of the episodes roll out.