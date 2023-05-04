If you’re wondering whether “Queen Charlotte” keeps with the “Bridgerton” tradition of including string covers of pop songs, the answer is a resounding yes.

These sonic delights became expected after Season 1 of Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels, which are set in the Regency Era marriage market. Rhimes has returned to the royal world for a peek at the Georgian Era and the start of the Great Experiment in the prequel series “Queen Charlotte.” After all, Queen Charlotte made way for a multiracial society in a previously whitewashed London, all because she married the king. Not only does the “Bridgerton” spinoff series “Queen Charlotte,” delve into the queen’s backstory, but just as Charlotte (India Amarteifio) learns to navigate her new status, a young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) figures out what it means to hold title and be in the queen’s court. Violet Ledger (Connie Jenkins-Greig) is also coming of age.

“Queen Charlotte” comes with its own set of string pop song covers, all from Black female musicians. Beyoncé’s “Halo” kicks off the series at the end of the first episode. Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” has been reimagined by a 90-piece orchestra made up of women of color. Several other powerful hits can be heard later on down the line.

Kris Bowers scored the prequel series, just as he did the first two seasons of “Bridgerton.”

Here are all the songs in “Queen Charlotte”: