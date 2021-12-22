Here Are All the Songs in ‘Sing 2’

It all started with an ambitious koala bear named Buster Moon back in 2016. In the original “Sing,” Moon’s dad took him to a theater show, he traded his dreams of becoming an astronaut for those of making a name for himself in entertainment. The story of the hit Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment film found Moon struggling to keep his theater afloat, until he cooks up the scheme to attract attention and new talent through a singing competition. Creatures great and small gather from all over the local area to audition, leading to Moon’s selection of Jonny the gorilla (Taron Egerton), mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), sidekick pig Guther (Nick Kroll), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) and crooner mouse Mike (Seth MacFarlane) to topline his new show, leading to a bevy of iconic songs being sung over the course of the film.

And “Sing 2” is no different, with a new and more robust soundtrack.

“Sing 2” finally arrived in theaters five years after the first film on Dec. 22, 2021. The story finds the gang heading for new horizons, which include a once in a lifetime performance gig at the Crystal Tower Theater — owned by entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal — in fabulous Redshore City. Only this time, the stakes are higher, as Crystal proves difficult to impress, until Gunther blabs about his idea for a space musical featuring music icon Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono, lead singer of U2). Crystal reconsiders giving them the gig when he hears the name Clay Calloway, which sets Moon on the path to do everything he can to convince the reclusive rockstar to come out of retirement and join their show.

Moon and his crew create the show on the fly and divide and conquer to complete all necessary preparations, their progress backed by a soundtrack featuring many radio hits and other popular songs from artists like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Steve Miller Band, Ricky Martin, Adele, Drake, U2, Kygo and Whitney Houston, Aerosmith, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, BTS and many more. The final space show itself features anthems and ballads from Coldplay, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande and of course, more U2.

Below, we’ve rounded up a complete list of all the songs in “Sing 2” along with an accompanying Spotify playlist where you can listen to them: