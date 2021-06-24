‘Sing 2:’ The Gang Is Back for a Life-Changing Mission in First Trailer (Video)

The gang is back with their eyes on the big prize in the first trailer for “Sing 2.”

The animated sequel, from writer-director Garth Jennings, will welcome back cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly. In “Sing 2,” Buster (McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but he has his eyes set on a bigger prize — a plan that involves lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono).

Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti also joined the cast of the sequel. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.

Set in a world entirely inhabited by animals, “Sing” featured McConaughey as the voice of eternal optimist Buster Moon, a dapper koala in desperate need of money to save his beloved and struggling theater. In order to bring his pride and joy to its former glory, he produces the world’s greatest singing competition, tricking contestants into believing that this is their shot to change the course of their life.

The first film grossed $634.1 million at the worldwide box office in 2016, on a production budget of $75 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Sing 2” will hit theaters this Christmas. Watch the trailer above.