From producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and directors Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson comes the ambitious “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel film to 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse.” Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns to meet even more Spider-people as he and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) travel to more crazy dimensions, meeting Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Another loaded soundtrack accompanies the even more ambitiously animated sequel film. Executive Produced by Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne (who features in many of the songs) and Ethan Stevens, the “Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack also includes Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Offset, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Nas, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage. Swae Lee and Lil Wayne are the only returning collaborator from “Into the Spider-Verse,” which featured songs from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD and more. Fitting that a film featuring Spider-Punk, who shreds the guitar, would have music to accompany the mind-blowing worlds.

Here are all the songs in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: