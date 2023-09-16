Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel “The Other Black Girl” has hit the small screen in ten episodes filled with songs that support the story’s underlying message of compromising identity and Blackness in a majority-white workplace. Developed by Harris and Rashida Jones, who contributed the intro montage, to Episode 7 set to Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love,” the series crosses multiple genres from comedy to thriller and provides social commentary on how minority POC employees compromise and navigate the social system of corporate America.

Set to SZA, TLC, Busta Rhymes, H.E.R., Janelle Monae and more, many scenes in the show become even stronger with the songs in the background. Co-showrunners Gus Hickey and Jordan Reddout left the ending open for a potential second season. The suspense and humor go hand in hand with the soundtrack for “The Other Black Girl.”

Here are all the songs in “The Other Black Girl”:

Episode 1: “They Say I’m Different”

“Gimme Some More” by Busta Rhymes

“Selfish Soul” by Sudan Archives

“Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)” by Lil Simz

“Damage” by H.E.R.

“Thin Lines” by PawPaw Rod

“Strange (Instrumental)” by Kevin Lavitt

Episode 2: “After the Storm”

“Rolla” by Liza

“Closer (feat. H.E.R.)” by Saweetie

“Consistency” by Carneyval & Liza

“Are We Still Friends?” by Tyler, The Creator

Episode 3: “I Know a Place”

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers

“Happy Hank Instrumental” by SmokeM2D6

“Conceited” by SZA

“Welcome To My Island” by Caroline Polachek

“Closing (A)” Library Song

“Gone” by Louis La Roche

“Living in the Moment” by Isabelle Brown

Episode 4: “What About Your Friends”

“Under Control” by The Internet

“Pacific Ave” by Pearl & The Oysters

“”Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross

“Garden” by Joshy Soul

“d2ml Baby I’m Yours” by Valerie Tyson

“Energy” by Melonyx

“Baby-Baby-Baby” by TLC

“Beat Around The Bush” by the Que Parks

“Get the Feaeling (feat. Andrea Rosario)” by Jae Faive

Episode 5: “Don’t You Want Me”

“By Your Side” by Jackie Bristow

“Everybody On The Floor” by Smooth Approach

“End Of the Road” by Boys II Men

Episode 6: “Fake Smile”

“Driving Scenes ft. Cocoa Sarai” by KAMAUU

“Are You Even Real” by James Blake

Episode 7: “Caught in the Rapture”

“Sweet Love” by Anita Baker

“Po Up” by Mydes

“Blk Girl Soldier” by Jamila Woods

“ANTI” by She’Chinah

“Everything To Me” by Empress Of

“Not The Way (feat. Pierce Blue)” by St. Panther

“You Don’t Love Me” by Janette King

Episode 8: “The End of Love”

“Dog Food (feat. Denzel Curry)” by IDK

“Matter 2 Ya” by Ain’t Afraid

“Can’t Let You Go (feat. Little Jet)” by LP Giobbi

“Dream Girl Evil” by Florence + the Machine

Episode 9: “To Be Young and Gifted”

“The Other Side” by Jazmine Sullivan”

“Life’s A Bitch” by Radiant Children

“Seek & Destroy” by SZA

Episode 10: “Down with Disease”