Herman Cain Remembered By Mitt Romney, Rapper Killer Mike and More: ‘A Formidable Champion of Business, Politics and Policy’

Politicians and political commentators reacted Thursday to the news that Herman Cain, a Black former GOP Presidential candidate and business czar, died after a month-long battle with COVID-19 after being hospitalized on July 1. Cain was 74.

“In 2006, Herman Cain, received a diagnosis of stage IV colon cancer, which means that the malignancy had spread beyond his colon. He survived. He was a warrior and will be remembered as such,” wrote Black conservative commentator Wayne Dupree on Twitter.

Killer Mike, a rapper and political commentator, wrote, “God bless the dead and may God help the living. RIP @THEHermanCain. U were a good man in my community and agree or disagree with your politics I appreciate your work in and on Atlanta’s WestSide.”

Republican politician and businessman John Cox wrote, “Herman Cain was a dear friend who supported and campaigned for me in 2018. He was a tremendous business leader, man of faith, and gave his very best to our nation. I’m saddened and heartbroken about his death due to this terrible virus.”

Sen. Mitt Romney weighed in, writing, “Saddened that Herman Cain–a formidable champion of business, politics and policy–has lost his battle with Covid. St. Peter will soon hear “999!” Keep up the fight, my friend.”

Numerous political reporters pointed out that Cain had attended President Donald Trump’s re-election rally in Tulsa, where few attendees wore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Journalist April Ryan held nothing back with her comment: “Waiting for a tweet from @realDonaldTrump on the death of @THEHermanCain who died of Covid after that Tulsa rally! @realDonaldTrump has blood on his hands for all these deaths that should not have been.”