Herman Raucher, Veteran ‘Summer of ’42’ Screenwriter, Dies at 95

Veteran screenwriter Herman Raucher, best known for writing the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 1971 coming-of-age drama “Summer of ’42,” has died. Raucher was 95.

Raucher died on Dec. 28 of natural causes at Stamford Hospital in Stamford Connecticut, his daughter Jenny Raucher told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Summer of ’42,” directed by Robert Mulligan and starring Gary Grimes and Jennifer O’Neill, tells the bittersweet story of a teenage boy who falls for an older woman while on summer vacation as her husband is away fighting in World War II. A major hit for Warner Bros., “Summer of ’42” earned critical acclaim and several Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay for Raucher’s script.

Raucher went on to adapt the story into an international bestselling novel in 1971. Though he wrote several other popular films over his decades-long career, such as “Ode to Billy Joe” and “The Other Side of Midnight.” “Summer of ’42” remained his most notable work.

In addition to screenwriting, Raucher authored several novels including a follow-up to “Summer of ’42.” He continued writing up until his death last week at the age of 95, survived by his two daughters and granddaughters.

His family has requested that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Raucher’s memory rather than sending flowers.