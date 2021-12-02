Neil Phillips HFPA Golden Globes

Courtesy of HFPA

Golden Globe Org’s New Diversity Chief Defends Reform Efforts as ‘Authentic and Deep’ Despite Missing Own Targets

by | December 2, 2021 @ 2:42 PM

”This is much more than trying to help an organization weather a storm or emerge from a crisis,“ Neil Phillips tells TheWrap

Neil Phillips was brought aboard the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as its first-ever chief diversity officer at a time when the group is still trying to recover from an industry boycott of the Golden Globes over not having a single Black member among its ranks — and missing its own public targets to address the issue. But in stating his goals for diversity at the HFPA, Phillips said his work goes beyond helping the organization save face.

“With the challenges in the recent months, I saw, still see, and more importantly felt and still see an authentic and deep commitment to long-term transformation and sustained effort in this area. This is much more than trying to help an organization weather a storm or emerge from a crisis,” Phillips told TheWrap Thursday. “It’s not what it’s about for me, and it’s not what it’s about for the HFPA leadership. This is about long-term elevation, heightened awareness, embracing an entirely new opportunity for impact as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 24

Ratings: NBC’s Christmas-Tree Lighting Is Wednesday’s Star With 6 Million Viewers
Cuomo

Should Chris Cuomo Survive His CNN Suspension?
arcane wheel of time

‘Arcane’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Lead This Week’s Most In-Demand New TV Shows
La Brea - Season 1

Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Season 1 Finale Recovers From Last Week
dr oz mehmet oz

Does Dr Oz’s Senate Run Spell the End of His Hit TV Show?
That's My Jam - Season 1

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Premiere Anchors NBC Ratings Win
jack dorsey twitter

What’s Next for Twitter After CEO Jack Dorsey’s Exit?

Ratings: CW’s ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ Movie Reboot Welcomes 957,000 Viewers

Who Is Winning (and Losing) the Streaming Wars So Far? | Charts
Thanksgiving box office Encanto Ghostbusters Afterlife House of Gucci Licorice Pizza

Thanksgiving Box Office’s Mixed Blessings: 5 Big Takeaways
Ghosts The Wonder Years

‘Ghosts’ Has a Spooky Ratings Lead Over Broadcast TV’s Other New Comedy, ‘The Wonder Years’