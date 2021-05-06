HFPA Golden Globes Helen Hoehne Ali Sar Meher Tatna 2021

HFPA members Helen Hoehne, Ali Sar and Meher Tatna at the 2021 ceremony (Photos: NBC)

HFPA Members Overwhelmingly Approve New Reforms (Exclusive)

by | May 6, 2021 @ 12:35 PM
Earlier this week, the Golden Globes group committed to a sweeping “reimagination” of the org

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association overwhelming approved a set of sweeping reforms on Thursday that will remake the embattled organization that votes on the Golden Globes, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

In the voice vote held over Zoom, 74 of the 87 members voted to approve a proposal that would increase its membership by 50% in the next 18 months, appoint professional executive leadership and hold new board elections this fall. Three members voted no, four voted to abstain and eight were absent, according to a knowledgeable individual.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

