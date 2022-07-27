“High Noon,” the classic Hollywood Western starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, is getting the Broadway treatment in 2023.

Oscar-winner Eric Roth (“Dune,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Forrest Gump”) will pen the stage adaptation. Michael Arden, who earned Tony nominations for his work on Deaf West’s “Spring Awakening” and “Once on This Island” will direct.

The 1952 film starred Cooper as a town marshal who rises to the occasion to face down a gang of deadly killers at noon. Directed by Fred Zinneman and produced by Stanley Kramer, the film received seven Academy Award nominations, winning four. In 1989, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Registry of Film for its cultural and historic significance.

The stage production will mark the first Western play to premiere on Broadway in more than 85 years, according to producers Paula Wagner and Hunter Arnold.

“When Eric Roth presented his vision for a stage adaptation of High Noon, I immediately saw the potential for a theatrical presentation of the iconic story about doing the right thing in spite of public opinion and external pressure,” Wagner said.

“More relevant today than ever, Stanley Kramer’s film continues to captivate audiences with a classic Western portrayal of a person standing up for what is right in the face of apathy and rejection. Mr. Roth will bring these classic characters to life in a timeless situation of bravery and civic responsibility. The talent and vision of director Michael Arden will provide a fresh perspective on these classic themes. Hunter and I are looking forward to bringing High Noon to its rightful place on the stage.”

Dates, additional design team, casting and theater venue will be announced at a later date.