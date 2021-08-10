‘High on the Hog’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed food docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” for Season 2, the streaming service said Tuesday.

Adapted from food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book of the same name, “High on the Hog” — which is part culinary show, part travelogue — follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he reveals an expansive, eclectic culinary history shaped by slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth and present day, per Netflix

Season 1 of “High on the Hog,” which debuted May 26 on Netflix, was made up of four episodes.

The newly ordered second season of the show, will continue the first’s celebration of “the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of African Americans that helped define the American kitchen.”

“I am so thrilled to announce the second season of ‘High on the Hog’ with Netflix and to be able to continue this incredible journey through Black food and culture,” director and executive produce Roger Ross Williams said. “It has been wonderful to see the powerful reaction audiences had to our first season and we hope to further amplify and empower the Black culinary story and experience.”

Executive producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger added: “We are elated to have the opportunity to share more of the incredibly rich history of African Americans. The next chapter of ‘High on the Hog’ has many more beautiful untold histories. Numerous people reached out to ask us if there would be more and we are incredibly excited that Netflix has agreed to another season. The best is yet to come!”

Here is the full description for the first season of Netflix’s “High on the Hog,” which hails from One Story Up Productions:

“‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’ takes viewers on a culinary journey that ventures from Africa to the deep south. Adapted from food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book of the same name, the immersive four episode docu-series — part culinary show, part travelogue — follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he meets the chefs, historians, and activists who are keeping centuries-old traditions alive. Over Western African stews, soul food, barbecue, and fine dining, the series, directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams, reveals an expansive, eclectic culinary history shaped by slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth, and present day. It’s a story of Black America’s resilience, enduring creativity, and vital contribution to America’s kitchen.”