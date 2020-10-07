Disney+ has lined up a holiday-themed special featuring the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The 45-minute special — titled “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” will see the cast of the Disney+ original series perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs and share their fondest holiday memories. It will also feature a “sneak peek performance” from the show’s upcoming second season.

The special will debut on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 11. Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders are all set to participate.

The holiday installment becomes the second special to spinoff the musical series after last year’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special.”

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” executive producer and director Tim Federle said in a statement. “The cast of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”